The words of the Minister of Family and Equal Opportunities Eugenia Roccella are once again causing discussion: “To return to encouraging the birth rate we must also have a different policy towards the family, because children are made in the classic way with a man and a woman”. “There has been a culture of ‘anti-family’ for many decades now, not just a certainly political inattention. There has been an attack since the 1960s on the very idea of ​​family, it seems that all evils arise in the family, that it is a place of oppression, of wickedness, of suffering. The family is the custodian of our individuality, it is the ultimate facilitator, for example, for all people in difficulty”, said Roccella speaking at the General States of the Basilicata Summer School of Fratelli d’Italia.

“There was certainly an attack on the family and, in particular, on the birth rate. There’s been this idea since the ’60s that we needed to stop having children, internationally. The one-child policy in China was devastating, of great suffering for the Chinese people”, underlined Roccella.

The government continues to focus on supporting the birth rate: “We will continue this commitment with the new budget that is upon us. Therefore, there will certainly be – we are discussing it – important commitments for the second and third child, because the fundamental point is the possibility also for those who have had a child to have the famous second child that they seem to desire and then are unable to have. There is the possibility through economic and social help to truly create easier conditions for those who want children”.