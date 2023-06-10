In the 1980s, Hugh Scrutton was running a business that at the time might have been an idea straight out of a science fiction novel.. In Sacramento, California, he ran a store where he rented out computers, an industry that was just beginning to take off with the technological developments of the time.

On December 1, 1985, Scrutton, 38, went to work like any other day at his store, but on that date he found a strange box that looked like garbage abandoned in the parking lot of the establishment.

As he bent down to pick it up, the inside of the package exploded in his hands, sending shrapnel made of small steel nails meticulously assembled into the air into the air. package-bomb.

The budding computer entrepreneur had been “blown to pieces,” as he cold-bloodedly described after Theodore Kaczynski in his diary upon learning that his “bomb” had killed Scrutton. Although Kaczynski had been spreading terror in the United States for eight years with the package-bombs he sent by mail, Scrutton became his first fatality in 1985.

Nicknamed “Unabomber”, Kaczynski was found dead on Saturday in his cell at the age of 81, US media reported, citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons.



Kaczynski, a gifted mathematician with a high IQ, between 1978 and 1996 launched a crusade in the United States to end everything that had to do with technology.blaming her for “dehumanize” and “enslave” to humanity. All its victims during those long 18 years were people related to that world: scientists, astronauts, executives, geneticists, among other professions.

File photo of how EL TIEMPO recorded the Unabomber story in the 90s.

Hence his fixation on Scrutton, who had also studied mathematics at the university and by then was trading those disruptive artifacts that were revolutionizing the time.

unabomber -as the authorities baptized this serial killer- perpetrated 16 attacks with package-bombsduring which time he murdered three people and injured and mutilated another 23. His name remained anonymous for almost two decades due to the meticulous way in which he sent his explosive devices and the few clues he left when committing the crimes.

In addition, Kaczynski lived off the radar of the authorities, after spending his days cloistered in a remote and small cabin in an uninhabited and lonely region of Montana, where he had neither light nor energy, and from where he designed his explosives with scrap metal. that was found His particular life as a hermit and the way in which he committed his attacks cost the FBI -at that time- the most expensive hunt and criminal search in its history.

He was the most careful serial bomber anyone had ever seen

It was then, in 1995, when Unabomber left a loose end that the authorities were able to take advantage of to arrest one of the most feared serial killers in history months later. Until this Saturday, Kaczynski was serving four life sentences in A.D.X. Florence, a maximum-security federal prison that houses America’s worst criminals.

The mind behind Unabomber

Lhe story Theodore Kaczynski has been the subject of numerous films and television series. His extensive academic preparation, the way in which he evaded authorities for two decades and his open and declared war against technology are still today topics to talk about what is behind his criminal mind.

One of the aspects that most caught the attention of researchers and reporters of the time was his particular lifestyle. Out of town, unabomber He lived for decades secluded in the mountains of the state of Montana with limited contact with other human beings.

He used his own fecal matter as fertilizer in his garden, and the few people who had contact with him during that time described him often wearing dirty overalls or pants, according to a 1996 Washington Post article.

“Like Kaczynski himself, the cabin seemed rough and wild on the outside; the garbage cans were overflowing with waste and beer cans were scattered around the patio, ”says that medium. It was in this particular environment that he wrote his well-known manifesto ‘Industrial society and its future’, which was a “declaration of war” against industrialized society and technology”.

“The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race. They have greatly increased the life expectancy of those of us who live in ‘advanced’ countries, but they have destabilized society, they have made life unsatisfactory”, reads the 35,000-word text that was sent in 1995 to the newsrooms of The Washington Post and The New York Times For publication.

According to press reports and authorities at the time, at least three psychiatrists who met with Unabomber when he was captured concluded that he “suffered from grandiose fantasies and the delusional rage of a paranoid schizophrenic in deep denial.” His obsession with ending technology led him to commit the 16 attacks with his explosive devices.

Thus, in fact, Andrés Cavalier, who was a correspondent for EL TIEMPO in the United States during the 1990s and who broke the news in the pages of this newspaper in 1996 when the Unabomber was finally captured, remembers him.

“Many years have passed, but I remember that this particular serial killer let many years go by between each bomb shipment, so he was on the loose for a long time. His profile was very particular because he was a person who was educated at Harvard. His sending of bombs through the postal system was also unusual,” says Cavalier.

And he adds that something that caught the attention of his case is that “he had an ability to isolate himself from the world and survive for years isolated from society and survive literally disappeared from the face of the earth, something totally contrary to today, when we live so hypercommunicative”.

Unabomber had a wide impact because he created the possibility to attack at any time. In addition, the North Americans are very fond of his postal service, which was where he sent his packages.

But perhaps it was his ‘modus-operandi’ that most terrified the United States at the time, it was the sending of his package-bombs through the country’s postal system, a service much loved and used by citizens.

This is how the anthropologist and writer Esteban Cruz explains it: “Unabomber had a wide impact because he created the possibility of attacking at any time. In addition, the North Americans are very fond of their postal service, which was where they sent their packages”.

But while the postal system was his “preferred way” to terrorize, this serial killer also managed to send one of his package bombs on a plane. In fact, on November 15, 1979, one of the explosive devices exploded in the cargo hold of an airplane during an American Airlines flight, injuring 12 people and forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

In an article published on the FBI page in 2021, special agents who participated in the hunt for Unabomber said that despite the fact that the criminal had been active for two decades, “The Unabomber was meticulous in leaving no evidence that could trace him.”

“He was the most careful serial bomber anyone had ever seen,” said Special Agent Kathleen Puckett, who served on the Unabomber task force and led efforts to profile the bomber.

What finally produced his fall was precisely the manifesto that he sent to the renowned media of the Times and the Post. The document was the beginning of the end for him, since his only brother, David, recognized the way in which Kaczynski wrote, which gave clues to the authorities to be able to find his whereabouts.

“Sure enough, a few months after the manifesto was published, a lawyer representing David Kaczynski called the FBI. He provided them with a 23-page essay that the brother of his client, Theodore Kaczynski, wrote in 1971. The agent who read it for the first time immediately noticed similarities, ”explains the FBI.

After doing the grammar analysis of the way he wrote, the authorities finally found the remote rustic cabin in Montana after interviewing thousands of suspects, following hundreds of wrong leads and even consulting clairvoyants. The arrest put an end to one of the most costly and grueling criminal rampages the federal bureau has faced.

“Unabomber could have been a great scientist. I think it is a reflection of how our society, especially the North American, does not tend to attend to people who have mental conflicts on time, and many of their abilities are wasted”, Cruz says.

