Here is the Manchester City squad:

Ederson – Robin Diaz – Nathan Ake – Manuel Akanji – Johnstones – Rodri – Bernardo Silva – Kevin De Bruyne – Ilkay Gendogan – Jack Grealish – Erling Haaland.

Inter Milan:

Andre Onana – Matteo Darmian – Francesco Acerbi – Alessandro Bastoni – Denzel Demphris – Niccolo Barella – Marcelo Brozovic – Hakan Calhanoglu – Federico Demarco – Eden Gekko – Lautaro Martinez.

Manchester City appears in the final match for the second time in its history, after playing it for the first time the season before last, losing to Chelsea and wasting the dream of the first title, before returning in the current season to renew hopes.

Inter Milan played the final 5 times, winning the title on three occasions, seasons 1963-1964, 1964-1965 and 2009-2010, and losing the seasons 1966-1976 and 1971-1972.