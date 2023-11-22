The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, celebrated this Wednesday the agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas for a ceasefire, which includes an exchange of prisoners, and announced that The United Nations will mobilize all its capabilities to make the implementation a success.

“I want to start by congratulating the agreement reached by Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar and the support of Egypt and the United States. “The United Nations will mobilize all its capabilities to support the implementation of the agreement and maximize its positive impact on the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza,” he added. he said during a meeting in Santiago de Chile, from where tonight he is preparing to travel to Antarctica.

In this context, The diplomat warned that the world today, and “especially developing countries, are facing a perfect storm” due to “growing inequalities, climate chaos, conflict and hunger”, in addition to “crushing debt and skyrocketing prices”, urging G20 members to help open up three areas .

“First, financial justice,” he stressed before praising the G20’s support for the SDG stimulus and announcing that he will “create a group of leaders to oversee the implementation of the SDG Stimulus to enable $500 billion in additional funding for long-term development,” he said.

Secondly, he cited structural justice, in which in his opinion work must continue to reform the current, obsolete, dysfunctional and unjust global financial architecture, with special attention to the reform processes of the multilateral development banks, and Brazil’s attention to global governance under its presidency.

“We need practical solutions to be presented at the Future Summit next September at the United Nations General Assembly,” he said before addressing the third, climate justice, on the eve of his trip to Antarctica and the upcoming COP28 celebration in the Persian Gulf.

“I urge the G20 to achieve an ambitious, credible and fair outcome to keep 1.5 degrees within reach and protect people on the front line. This means launching the loss and damage fund with early pledges, providing full support promised, triple renewable energy capacity, double energy efficiency and bring clean energy to all by 2030,” said Guterres.

“It also means phasing out fossil fuels, with a clear timetable aligned with the 1.5 degree limit. People are suffering. Our world is suffering and our planet is burning. The Indian G20 Presidency has reminded us that we are a land and a family with a future,” he concluded.



Guterres plans to travel this Wednesday to the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas, from where he will go to King George Island, in the Antarctic territory of Chile, in the company of the president of this republic, Gabriel Boric.

Both will arrive at the “Presidente Frei” Antarctic Air Base this Thursday, and will extend their stay until Saturday, the day they will return to Punta Arenas.

In addition, they will travel aboard the Chilean Navy Ship AP 41 Aquiles —where they will participate in an exhibition by the Chilean National Institute (Inach) on the effects of climate change— to the Collins Glacier, Kopaitic Island and Rada Covadonga, and will travel three of the 10 bases that Chile has on said continent to learn about the effects of climate change.

