The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), António Guterres, referred this Monday to the consequences of wars in the world, especially in the increase in civilian casualties and world hunger.

Guterres assured the Security Council that in relation to the conflicts in Sudan, Ukraine, Syria or Afghanistan, andhe world is “failing” in its commitment to protect civilians from war.



(Also: The ‘catastrophic’ effects for the world if a conflict between China and Taiwan escalates)

“We must never lose sight of the meaning and purpose of International Humanitarian Law, is the difference between life and death”, declared the UN Secretary General this Monday before the Security Council.

(Also: Ron DeSantis, the Republican who promises to shake up the US presidential race.)

He also added that “action and responsibility are necessary to ensure that it is respected” but that political will is needed for this.

The terrible truth is that the world is failing to live up to its commitments to protect civilians. Peace is the best form of protection. We must intensify our efforts to prevent conflict, protect civilians, preserve peace & find political solutions to war. pic.twitter.com/OZ0jBl8tdn —António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 24, 2023

We must intensify our efforts to prevent conflicts See also These are the extra allied countries of NATO, status that Colombia would have

Guterres stressed that the Armed conflicts are one of the main reasons for food insecurity worldwide.

According to the Secretary General, more than 117 million people around the world faced acute hunger in 2022.

(You can read: Who are the Russian soldiers fighting with Ukraine and why do they worry Moscow?)

Among the most alarming cases, Guterres referred to the internal conflict in Sudan, where he stated that in less than six weeks since the conflict began, “hundreds of civilians have been killed and 250,000 people have fled the country”, as well as attacks on hospitals and prices that have quadrupled in some regions.

People flee the conflict in Sudan.

The conflict in Ukraine has also been a cause for concern within the organization; the secretary general warned that the Russian invasion “has contributed to the increase in the price of foodenergy and fertilizers around the world, with terrible effects for the poorest”.

(More news: 19-year-old man who crashed truck into White House gate was arrested)

To this he added the aggravating the climate crisis, which, added to the conflicts, “harvests decrease and people go hungry.”

Human actions are devastating every corner of the world. One million species are at risk of extinction. Este #BiodiversityDay I urge you to join the global movement of people standing up for our planet. We must end this war on nature. pic.twitter.com/6MPtURiRNv —António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 22, 2023

The secretary invited the member countries of the Security Council to “fulfill the promise” to protect civilians immersed in wars.

(We recommend: Venezuela: Asset Protection Law would allow the expropriation of opponents’ assets)

“We must intensify our efforts to prevent conflictsprotect civilians, preserve peace and find political solutions to war”he concluded.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME