Chancellor Mauro Vieira confirmed meeting in Brasilia to resume dialogue between South American countries

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, confirmed this Wednesday (May 24, 2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will meet with the presidents of South American countries next Tuesday (May 30), in Brasília. The meeting is part of the Brazilian foreign policy agenda for regional reintegration and the resumption of dialogue between South American countries. Vieira made the announcement at a hearing at the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.