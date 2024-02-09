Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned of the danger of the military escalation in the southern Rafah governorate in the Gaza Strip, where more than a million people were displaced, calling for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons in Gaza, and the safe and immediate release of all hostages.

The Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, explained that “the escalation of fighting in Rafah will represent another devastating turn in the war, which is reported to have claimed the lives of more than 27,000 people, most of them women and children.”

She noted that “thousands of civilians may die due to continued violence, lack of basic services, and interruption of humanitarian aid,” stressing the need to protect the remaining hospitals, shelters, markets, and water networks in Gaza and continue to operate.