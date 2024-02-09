Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Counter-Terrorism Service in Iraq announced the implementation of several pre-emptive operations last January, during which it achieved important results in targeting places where the remnants of the terrorist organization “ISIS” are located.

The spokesman for the agency said, “The Counter-Terrorism Service translates this into proactive plans and operations that target their whereabouts, especially in the caves and guesthouses in the eastern sector, Makhul, the Hamrin Mountains, and Wadi Zaghitoun.”