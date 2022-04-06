The UN General Assembly will proceed on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. m. from Colombia to vote on a request by Western countries to suspend Russia from the body’s Human Rights Councilin response to the invasion of Ukraine, said the presidency of the Assembly on Wednesday.

The vote is “confirmed on Thursday,” said the spokeswoman for the presidency, Paulina Kubiak. For what Russia is suspended from the Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, a majority of two thirds of the countries is needed that they will vote for and against in the session, to which the 193 member states of the General Assembly are invited.

The brutal images of bodies scattered on a street in the Ukrainian city of Bucha They suggest war crimes, but providing legal evidence and even more judging the guilty is a complicated exercise, warned an international expert.

Philip Grant, director of the NGO Trial, which specializes in the fight against impunity for crimes against humanity, warns in an interview with AFP: “The images themselves are rarely valid as conclusive evidence.” “They can reveal important elements, but they won’t reveal the whole story,” adds Grant, recommending remaining “cautious” and remembering past manipulations and misinterpretations.

The memory of the fake Timisoara massacre in Romania in 1989 remains vivid. Like the one in Katyn in 1940, perpetrated by the Soviet Union that accused the Nazis.

The dissemination in the international media of photos and videos taken in Bucha showing bodies in the street, some with their hands tied behind their backs or partially burned, as well as mass graves, provoked international outrage. The Ukrainian authorities claim that Russian soldiers massacred civilians, something that Moscow denies, in turn accusing Ukraine of setting up a scenario.DEVELOPING NEWS…