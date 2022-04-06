Mexico.- The gasoline and diesel in Mexico presented this Wednesday a national average price of $21.42 pesos per liter of Magna gasoline, $23.24 per liter of Premium and $22.84 pesos per liter of diesel.

Fuel rates often vary from facility to facility due to factors such as international oil prices, distribution and logistics costs, geographic location, and taxes.

In the list that we show you here you can consult the fuel prices per liter in various states of Mexico, with the general rates of this April 6, 2022 according to GasolinaMX.

Gasoline and diesel price today

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna 22.06

Premium 24.04

Diesel 23.11

Magna 22.4

Premium 24.73

Diesel 22.54

magna 22

Premium 23.93

Diesel 23.02

Great 22.01

Premium 23.74

Diesel 24.12

Great 20.94

Premium 23.06

Diesel 21.8

magna 20

Premium 22.09

Diesel 22.66

Great 19.16

Premium 20.86

Diesel 22.35

Great 21.67

Premium 23.4

Diesel 22.92

Great 21.41

Premium 23.66

Diesel 22.44

Great 21.69

Premium 23.58

Diesel 23.03

Great 21.29

Premium 23.65

Diesel 22.42

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 21.41

Premium 23.39

Diesel 22.64

Great 20.92

Premium 22.74

Diesel 22.34

Great 21.02

Premium 22.72

Diesel 22.53

Great 21.14

Premium 22.8

Diesel 22.65

Great 21.96

Premium 23.52

Diesel 23.53

Magna 20.6

Premium 22.17

Diesel 22.11

Great 22.37

Premium 23.42

Diesel 23.64

If you want to check the price of fuel in your city, you can do it through the portal of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).