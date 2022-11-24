UN investigates human rights abuses at protests in Iran since September

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to launch an investigation into alleged human rights abuses by the Iranian authorities that have been taking place over the past two months since the start of the protest movement that has swept the country. Writes about it newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

Related materials:

Most of the members of the Council voted in favor of the relevant investigation at a special meeting in Geneva.

Demonstrations in different parts of Iran began in September, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the vice police for “wrong” wearing the hijab. The girl died in the hospital, she was brought there from the police station. The official authorities claim that she was ill, but Mahsa’s family emphasizes that the girl was healthy, she did not have any pathologies.