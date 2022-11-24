Without any shadow of a doubt Oriana Marzoli is one of the most talked about and followed competitors within the Big Brother VIP. Over the last few days, gieffina has become the protagonist of a sensational gaffe also involving Antonino Spinalbese. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Among the new ones competitors of the Big Brother VIP, Oriana Marzoli never ceases to attract the attention of the Italian public. Recently, the gieffina has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time it was the comment on the daughter of Antonino Spinalbese.

After Ginevra Lamborghini and Sofia De Donà gave them to him, it seemed that Antonino Spinalbese had finally found it woman to live with one relation outside the cameras of the GFVip. The person concerned is Oriana Marzoli who, however, was the author of a gesture that changed the cards on the table.

Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend recently showed himself down in the dumps because of his distance daughter. However, instead of consoling him, the Venezuelan made a point comparison in bad taste. These were hers words:

But how? Are you still like this for your daughter? Even now? Anyway, I understand you, I miss my dog ​​dearly too.

The gieffina immediately realized that she had made a gaffe but explained that she did not want to offend him. Subsequently, the former hairstylist confided in Wilma Goich And Patricia Rossetti declaring that Oriana is not the woman he is looking for: