Inputs parachuted by the United States into the north of the Gaza Strip, March 11, 2024. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The UN Security Council, which was scheduled to meet exceptionally this Saturday (23) to vote on a new resolution on the Gaza Strip, postponed the meeting until next week.

The resolution, which focuses on a call for a ceasefire during the month of Ramadan (which ends on April 9), is expected to be voted on on Monday, after Russia and China vetoed another resolution introduced by the US yesterday, Friday, which they found insufficient in their language regarding Israel.

This resolution was tabled jointly by seven non-permanent members of the Council: Algeria, Guyana, Malta, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland, although the initial intention was for all ten non-permanent members to sponsor it to give an idea of ​​global demand. .

The text calls for “an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan” that “leads to a permanent and sustained ceasefire.”

At the same time, it calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and emphasizes the need to “expand the flow of humanitarian aid”, to respond to the “grave concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza”.

In Friday's session, in which the US proposal was defeated, Russia and China already indicated that they would vote in favor of the next resolution, thus guaranteeing the nine votes needed to approve a resolution.

However, it is not clear what the position of the USA will be, which, as a permanent member, has veto power (a power it has already exercised three times throughout the war in the Gaza Strip).