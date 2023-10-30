Chancellor of Brazil, Mauro Vieira flew to New York to participate in the meeting; countries will discuss the war between Israel and Hamas

The UN Security Council (United Nations) will hold an emergency meeting this Monday (October 30, 2023) to address the war between Israel and Hamas. O Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, boarded on Sunday (Oct 29) to New York to lead the meeting – Brazil will preside over the collegiate until Tuesday (Oct 31).

The meeting will be another attempt to define measures to guarantee access for the population of the Gaza Strip to humanitarian assistance and protect civilians.

Since the first meeting of the Security Council to discuss the progress of the war, at least 4 proposed resolutions have been vetoed by the countries that are part of the United Nations body. There were two proposals from the Russiaone of the Brazil and another of U.S.

The UN Security Council is responsible for ensuring international peace. It has 5 permanent members, with veto rights: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates are part of the rotating council.

