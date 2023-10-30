The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed that the percentage of trips via public transportation and shared transportation increased from 6% in 2006 to 20.61% last year, noting that the number of passengers during the first eight months of this year reached approximately 450 million passengers, compared to about 401. One million passengers, during the same period last year 2022, an increase of 12%.

In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority will celebrate, tomorrow, Wednesday, the first of November, the eighteenth anniversary of its founding, and the fourteenth session of the Public Transport Day initiative, which is held under the slogan: (Sports on your way), with the aim of encouraging residents and visitors to practice sports and maintain their health. Their physical and health fitness, as well as encouraging them to use public transportation, to reach their destinations on time, and to relax during the trip.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, confirmed that the Authority’s efforts in developing the integrated system for the sustainable transport network in the Emirate of Dubai have contributed to strengthening the emirate’s position as one of the largest urban economies in the world, achieving environmental sustainability, and encouraging residents to use public transportation means. Mass transportation, as the percentage of trips via mass transportation and shared transportation increased from 6% in 2006 to 20.61% in 2022.

Al Tayer said: “The Public Transport Day initiative succeeded in enhancing the role of the Emirate of Dubai in supporting efforts that contribute to improving the environment, achieving sustainable development, encouraging residents to shift towards using public transport, and increasing the proportion of its users, as the number of passengers on the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram and buses reached… Public transportation, marine transportation, taxis, and shared transportation: (electronic reservation vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and on-demand buses) in 2022, approximately 621.4 million passengers, at a rate of 1.7 million passengers per day, while the number of passengers during the first eight months of the year reached Currently, approximately 450 million passengers, compared to about 401 million passengers, during the same period last year (2022), an increase of 12%, and the Dubai Metro accounted for the largest percentage of mass transportation users, with 167 million passengers, followed by taxis (taxis). Dubai and franchise companies), with approximately 130 million passengers, while the number of users of public transportation buses reached approximately 111 million passengers, the number of users of marine transportation reached 11 million passengers, and the Dubai Tram transported five million and 600 thousand passengers, and as for the means of shared transportation (electronic reservation vehicles, Smart rental and on-demand buses have transported approximately 26 million passengers.

He said: “The public transportation system in Dubai is characterized by the integration of its elements together, and it has become the backbone of the movement of residents in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai. This system has succeeded in bringing about change and development in the culture of residents of all segments regarding the use of public transportation,” indicating that under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of the Council Ministers and Minister of Finance, the Roads and Transport Authority has completed a wide package of mega projects, the value of which exceeded 146 billion dirhams, the most important of which is the Dubai Metro, the longest metro system in the world without a driver, with a length of 89.3 km, and the Dubai Tram with a length of approximately 11 km, and the provision of a modern fleet of buses. Public transportation includes approximately 1,400 buses, characterized by their compliance with European specifications for low carbon emissions (Euro 6), and providing an integrated system of marine transportation that includes, in addition to traditional abras, the Dubai Ferry and water taxis.

Al Tayer pointed out that this comes in addition to the implementation of a wide network of roads and bridges that contribute to the rapid arrival of various means of transportation to their final destinations, as the length of the road network increased from 8,715 lane-km in 2006, to 18,768 lane-km in 2022, and the number of bridges and tunnels increased. Vehicles increased from 129 bridges and tunnels in 2006 to 988 bridges and tunnels by the end of last year. The number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels also increased more than fourfold, as the number rose from 26 pedestrian bridges and tunnels to 122 bridges and tunnels during the same period, including the bridges and tunnels of the Dubai Metro and Tram. The length of the bicycle path network increased from 9 kilometers in 2006 to 543 kilometers in 2022, and will increase to 833 kilometers in 2026, as coastal areas such as the Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and Marina areas will be connected to the external paths in Al Qudra, Saih Al Salam, and Nad Al Sheba, passing through the Al Barsha, Dubai Hills, and Nad Al Sheba areas. .

For his part, Director of the Business Planning and Development Department at the Public Transport Corporation of the Roads and Transport Authority, Adel Shakri, told Emirates Today that the total number of public transportation users in the emirate this year reached 2.1 million people daily, while the number of bus users was only about 158. One million passengers annually.

Last May, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai adopted a strategy: (Zero-emission public transportation in the Emirate of Dubai 2050), making it the first entity in the Middle East to develop a long-term strategy to shift towards public transportation with net “zero” emissions by 2050, with the aim of Reducing the negative impact of climate change and reducing the carbon footprint in all its activities. The plan includes converting 100% of public transportation buses to electric and hydrogen buses by 2050, and converting taxis and limousines to 100% electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2040.

The Roads and Transport Authority is moving forward with the implementation of the Dubai strategy for smart self-driving transportation, which aims to transform 25% of the total transportation trips in Dubai into smart self-driving trips by 2030. The authority has developed an integrated plan to transform the transportation system into smart, integrated and easy transportation for users, as it is… Smart mobility is one of the most important pillars of smart cities.

The authority had previously completed the initial phase of preparing digital maps to operate the autonomous cruise vehicle “Origin”, in preparation for the actual launch of the service this year, so that Dubai will be the first city in the world outside the United States of America in the commercial operation of autonomous cruise vehicles, as the current year will witness the operation of… 5 autonomous cruise vehicles, to provide taxi service and electronic reservation service, and the number will gradually double to reach 4,000 vehicles by 2030.

The Roads and Transport Authority supports the efforts of the Emirate of Dubai in digital transformation and employing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to raise operational efficiency and develop the quality of services provided to customers. The rate of smart transformation in the services provided by the Authority reached 100%, and the statistics and achievements of digital channels witnessed significant growth in 2022, compared to 2021. Whether in the number of transactions and users or in the revenues collected through them, as the number of transactions through digital channels reached 814 million transactions, compared to 676 million transactions in 2021, and the volume of revenues amounted to about 3.1 billion dirhams, with a growth rate of 10% over last year.

The Authority also witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of transactions that took place via smart applications during the first half of 2023, as it increased to 3 million transactions, an increase estimated at 114% compared to the same period of the previous year. Smart transaction revenues also increased to 377 million dirhams during the first half. From 2023, a 25% increase over the same period last year.