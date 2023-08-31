UN Security Council did not adopt Russia’s draft resolution on extending sanctions against Mali

The UN Security Council did not adopt a draft Russian resolution that proposed extending sanctions against Mali for a year for the last time, as well as disbanding a group of experts monitoring the implementation of restrictive measures. This is reported RIA News.

The Russian Federation supported the document, Japan voted against it, the other members of the Security Council, including China, abstained. The draft resolution stated that the UN Security Council decides to extend the sanctions until August 31, 2024 “for the final period.” Restrictions against Mali have been in effect since September 2017.

Mali has been in a state of permanent internal instability for several years now. In August 2020, in a wave of massive anti-corruption protests, the military overthrew the legitimately elected government of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The transition period was expected to take 18 months. However, on the night of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the military in Mali arrested the president, prime minister and defense minister of the interim government. As a result of a military coup, Colonel Assimi Goita came to power.