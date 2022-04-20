UN Secretary-General calls for meetings with Putin and Zelensky

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodimir Zelensky on Tuesday.respectively, asking them for a meeting in Moscow and kyiv, their spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, announced on Wednesday.

(Read here: Mariúpol, about to fall into Russian hands)

A file photo of Ukrainian soldiers.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the UN has been marginalized from the conflictamong other reasons due to the rupture that it caused between the five permanent members of the Security Council, of which Russia forms part together with the United States, France, Great Britain and China.

AFP

More news on Ukraine

– Canada includes Putin’s daughters on its sanctioned list

– Russian Army launches the ‘second phase’ of its military offensive in Donbas

– The countries to which Russia restricted the granting of visas