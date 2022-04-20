UN Secretary-General calls for meetings with Putin and Zelensky

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations (file photo).
Truth Commission
Amid the tensions, António Guterres called for meetings in Moscow and kyiv.
April 20, 2022, 11:47 AM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodimir Zelensky on Tuesday.respectively, asking them for a meeting in Moscow and kyiv, their spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, announced on Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the UN has been marginalized from the conflictamong other reasons due to the rupture that it caused between the five permanent members of the Security Council, of which Russia forms part together with the United States, France, Great Britain and China.
