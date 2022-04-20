In today’s world, most people take advantage of the convenience of the internet to do everything. From online shopping to managing your bank accounts with just a few clicks. This time presents us with many facilities but also leaves us open to threats such as the cyber fraud.

With the advancement of technology, criminals are increasingly devising more complex strategies to steal money from the unwary. Although we might think that all this occurs with malwareNow impersonation is on the rise. Some cyber scams happen because people pose as some of the most reputable and well-known companies, according to a new study.

You must be very careful not to fall into a cyber fraud

Check Point Software Technologies conducted a study to find out which are the most impersonated companies in cyber fraud. This threw that LinkedIn tops the list, followed by DHL Y Google. Posing as these companies, criminals send emails and try to extract financial or personal data from their victims.

It’s funny that LinkedIn be the company that topped the list, showing a 44% increase in cyber fraud cases. Although no details were given, perhaps it is because at this time many are looking for job opportunities. Criminals could be using this to steal from innocent people, with flashy job offers that turn out to be bogus.

On the other hand, the increase in DHL it is nothing to be surprised about. With the rise of online shopping, the number of shipments made by the company increased. For this reason, we constantly come across cases of false messages or emails that invite us to solve problems with a package. This is one of the most common forms of cyber fraud and it seems to be just as strong.

These are not the only companies that appear on this list. We also meet WhatsApp, AliExpress, Amazon and Apple, some of the most used brands today. With these data, there is nothing left to do but take care of any possible cyber fraud. If you receive emails from them, make sure they are the official sources and be very careful about sharing your data. Have you been victims of these scams? Tell us in the comments.

