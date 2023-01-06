UN says Ukraine ceasefire ‘positive’ but calls for lasting solution

A man rides a bicycle past a damaged residential building hit by shelling in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, on Oct 23, 2022, amid the invasion of Russia. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

The secretary general of the United Nations, António Guterres, considers the ceasefire in Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas celebrations “positive”, but demanded a definitive answer to end the conflict, although “there are still no conditions for that”.

“If there are conditions for people not to die at Christmas, that is positive, but what matters fundamentally is a solution to the conflict, and the solution is only possible based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” Guterres said in an act. in Lisbon, according to the Lusa agency.

The UN chief lamented that “the conditions for an immediate effective peace solution have not yet been created”, but insisted on the “possibility of creating the conditions for a peaceful solution to prevail”.

The 36-hour unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine ordered by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, entered into force this Friday (6) due to the Orthodox Christmas, celebrated on January 7. Hours after the announcement, it remains unclear whether the ceasefire order is being carried out by Russian troops in Ukraine.