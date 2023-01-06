The vast majority of Italian teams are looking to strengthen their ranks to continue progressing both in the national championship and in the European competitions in which they participate.
These are the most interesting news and rumors of the transfer market with which we have woken up today in Serie A:
AC Monza are quite interested in securing the services of the Croatian winger from Celtic Glasgow who caused a sensation at the World Cup. We are talking about Josip Juranovic.
i am calcium has collected some statements in which Edin Dzeko indirectly confirms that he will renew with Inter Milan. The Bosnian footballer ends his contract in June 2023.
Sergio Rico has already given the OK to AC Milan to set course for the Italian city. The problems are coming from PSG, who would be more interested in getting rid of Keylor Navas, since his salary is higher than that of the Spaniard. Via Di Marzio.
Hans Nicolussi, owned by Juventus, was on loan to FC Südtirol in Serie B. The Turin team has decided to relocate him to a higher category, as Salernitana has made the player’s arrival official on loan.
CalciumMercato ensures that Torino is interested in taking over the services of Denis Praet, a Leicester player, who was already on loan to the Turin team last season. The offer is 6 million euros.
transfers.com can confirm that the Salernitana is very interested in taking over the services of Isco Alarcón, who is currently without a team after breaking his contract with Sevilla.
Juventus would be interested in signing Rodrigo de Paul. The Argentine player showed a great level in the World Cup, but at Atlético de Madrid he has not finished fitting in in the year and a half that he has been at the club. Via Ole newspaper.
