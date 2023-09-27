Last July, Russia withdrew from a UN-brokered agreement that allowed exports to be shipped from three Ukrainian ports.

Kiev has since launched what it describes as a temporary humanitarian corridor in efforts to break Russia’s de facto blockade.

In the past few days, two ships sailed from the port of Chornomorsk through the canal near the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria.

Rebecca Greenspan, who is leading the implementation of the UN agreement with Russia, told Reuters on the sidelines of an international organization event in London: “We see the alternatives being explored for export very positively because what is important is getting grains to global markets.”

Greenspan said that the new corridor that Ukraine is trying to operate is among the “very important efforts”, but that “the risks are high.”