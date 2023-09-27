













This title will be available from 2024 and is currently only planned for mobile phones based on iOS and Android. The first versions that will be available are those with support for Chinese and Korean languages.

Regarding its distribution Jump Assembly It will be released first in Southeast Asia and East Asia with the exception of Japan. DeNA intends to expand the game’s presence in other countries and regions once it is available.

This new proposal will allow confrontations between teams of 5 vs. 5. Not for nothing is it a multiplayer online battle arena video game like it is League of Legends from Riot Games, which is quite popular.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

The first characters that will be available in Jump Assembly They will come from the most popular series from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and other Shueisha publications.

This is how combatants can be chosen from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleach, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, Undead Unluck and Mashle.

The complete list is not yet known but what is certain is that the game will receive more content.

The advantage this title will have is that Shueisha has the rights to many of the most popular series and can expand greatly over time.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Jump Assembly is the result of a partnership between DeNA and Shueisha that began in 2019.

The idea at that time was to create video games taking advantage of the second series and this new software is one of its results. All that remains is to wait for more information on this matter.

