The UN Human Rights Council will organize this Thursday, at the request of Ukraine and with the support of almost 60 countries, an extraordinary session on “the deterioration of the human rights situation in Ukraine” following the Russian invasion.

“Today we call for a special session of the UN Human Rights Council to examine the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine“said the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, Yevheniia Filipenko, in a video posted on Twitter.

Shortly after, the United Nations indicated that the meeting will take place on May 12 and specified that kyiv’s request was supported by 15 other member states. of the Council, including Mexico, Japan, France, the United States, Gambia and Poland, and by 36 observer countries, such as Bulgaria, Hungary, Switzerland and Turkey.

“Together, we are sending another strong message to Putin and his clique of war criminals: they are isolated like never before,” Filipenko said.

The UN Human Rights Council is made up of 47 states.

On Twitter, Ukraine’s UN mission called on the Human Rights Council to “act in response to the horrific human rights violations and war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.”

“We want the UN to take concrete steps to fight the human rights violations committed by Russia in Ukraine and the war crimes it commits daily against our people.”Filipenko demanded.

The ambassador asked that the Investigation Commission study “the crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and in other liberated areas.”

The second meeting in the middle of the war

This will be the second special meeting convened by the Council since the war began on February 24.

Little more than a week later, the Council held its first special session on Ukraine and the result was the approval of a resolution ordering the formation of a commission of experts to investigate the violations.

It was the first time that the HRC approved such a mechanism for a country in Europe and in relation to one of the five powerful members of the UN Security Council: Russia.

The Colombian Pablo de Greiff, the Norwegian Erik Mose and Jasminka Dzumhur, from Bosnia-Herzegovina, were later appointed as members of that investigative commission.

Now, Ukraine has called for a second urgent meeting and has received the support of several countries for this purpose.

Since the first debate, several massacres of civilians have come to light in the towns of Bucha, Borondianka, Hostomel and Chernigov, after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

The Russian Government has lately put its military power in the objective of achieving total control of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which form the so-called “Donbas”, as well as in Mariupol, where some hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers maintain resistance in the plant Azovstal steel.

AFP and EFE

