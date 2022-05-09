Ana recalls that there are “hundreds, if not thousands, of young people who, although not Alpine, take advantage of the situation and mix in the party with an Alpine hat”

Rimini – The rumor on social media on alleged episodes of sexual harassment during the National Gathering of the Alpini in Rimini did not materialize in any formal complaint.

The National Alpine Association “obviously distances itself, stigmatizing them, from the reported uncivilized behaviors, which certainly they do not belong to traditions and values ​​that it has always preserved and carried forward “. However, at the same time he stressed that, after the appropriate investigations, no complaint was submitted to the police. When hundreds of thousands of people are concentrated in a single locality, Ana argues, it is “almost physiological” that episodes of rudeness may occur, which however “certainly cannot invalidate the value of the messages of peace, brotherhood, solidarity and love for the homeland that have been conveyed by the Gathering for over a century “.

Messages, he remarks, “emerged in all their essence on the banners worn in the parade on Sunday”, with more than 75,000 black feathers from all over the world to parade along the seafront.

The Ana also recalls that there are “hundreds, if not thousands, of young people who, although not Alpine, take advantage of the situation” and mingle at the party with an Alpine hat, albeit not original, on any “fake” stall. The overwhelming majority of Ana’s members, again, due to the suspension of the military service in 2004, are now at least 38 years old, “so much younger people are hardly authentic Alpine”.

This is why, concludes Ana, it is considered “ungenerous and unjustified to convey a message that associates the figure of the Alpini with those episodes of rudeness. The Alpini on leave are the ones who wrote and they continue to write intense pages of sacrifice, love and solidarity “.