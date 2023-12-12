The United Nations General Assembly approved this Tuesday by overwhelming majority a non-binding resolution andn which calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, a call that until now has not been made by the organization's paralyzed Security Council.

Of the 193 member countries of the UN, 153 voted in favor of the resolution, surpassing the around 140 who have frequently supported similar texts condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ten nations, including the United States and Israel, voted against, and 23 abstained.

Poro before this vote, The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is “beyond collapse”. In addition, he asked that international standards on human rights be respected.

“It's so precarious […] “I don't know if you can give me a better word than precarious, extremely precarious,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, addressing reporters in Geneva.

“I mean, it's on the brink of collapse, or even beyond it,” he added.

His words come at a time when Israel continues its bombing campaign in Gaza, more than two months after the attacks carried out by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on October 7 on Israeli soil.

That day, more than 1,200 people were killed and some 240 were kidnapped, according to Israeli figures.

Israel's offensive has destroyed much of Gaza and killed at least 18,400 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas government's Health Ministry.

