DirectChronicle

Real Sociedad finishes the group stage in the lead after drawing 0-0 at San Siro in a mediocre match, intense at first, then not so much, and which was only enjoyed in the end by the 3,000 San Siro fans who traveled to Milan; in the morning the Duomo, in the evening the classification and to San Sebastián with the joy of success, but little else against an Inter that did very little to fight the San Sebastián team for the position.

0 Sommer, Carlos Augusto, Darmian, Acerbi, Davide Frattesi, Mkhitaryan (Barella, min. 65), Cuadrado, Calhanoglu (Kristjan Asllani, min. 82), Dimarco (Alessandro Bastoni, min. 77), Alexis (Lautaro Martínez, min. 65) and Marcus Thuram (Arnautovic, min. 65) 0 Remiro, Hamari Traore, Aihen Muñoz (Tierney, min. 86), Le Normand, Zubeldia (Elustondo, min. 77), Arsen Zakharyan, Martín Zubimendi, Take Kubo (Carlos Fernández, min. 86), Oyarzabal, Merino and Sadiq ( Beñat Turrientes, min. 60) Goals Referee Sandro Schärer See also The Spanish justice system summoned Luis Rubiales to testify for the kiss on Jenni Hermoso Yellow cards Zubeldia (min. 21), Arsen Zakharyan (min. 43), Take Kubo (min. 75) and Elustondo (min. 84)

You don't have to be too familiar with Italian football culture to know that the Inter crowd wasn't going to get nervous because Real Sociedad grabbed the ball and didn't let it go for the first half hour. In any other stadium in any other country, the rumble would be inevitable, but not in Italy. Imanol's men came out like a hurricane to pressure, to put Inter in their field, to steal and intimidate, and they succeeded.

More information

Sommer was as calm as his audience, only restless when it was his turn to distribute the ball among his teammates, because Real faked but didn't hit. The San Sebastian team did not manage to finish any attacking play in the first half; Of course, Inter couldn't get much of a head start on their advanced men either. He only did it in the last quarter of an hour, when the stands were still so confident, and the game turned a few degrees to the other side. Then Thuram and Alexis were seen running a little in two counterattacks, although Remiro only had to intervene in the 44th minute with a shot from Di Marco.

It was a game of not playing, because Real Sociedad was already doing well with the initial draw and Inter seemed to be doing well too, even if that wasn't the case. The goalkeepers still did not intervene at the beginning of the second half. With two half-fields of reinforced concrete, without inspiration from the vanguards, the game passed between losses here and there. The Milanese stands cheered up when Inzaghi decided to call on Lautaro Martínez in the last half hour of the match, but the Argentine footballer did not contribute much to the fun on the pitch.

Only for a few seconds, which it took the Swiss referee to approach the VAR screen, Real had the illusion of being able to win the match, but the judge said goodbye to his first reaction in the 75th minute, when Kubo fell in the area between two rivals and awarded a penalty. They warned him, observed and showed the yellow card to the Japanese player for simulating. It was almost the only dangerous action by Real, although the one who had to create them was Inter, who only really pushed in stoppage time and got Real into their area, but without effectiveness.

A 0-0 draw is not a beautiful result, although this time it is, at least for Imanol's team, which will look at its rivals in the round of 16 from a higher step.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.