Dozens of buildings have been destroyed since the bombings began in the Gaza Strip.
The resolution was rejected by the United States, Israel and other allied countries.
The UN General Assembly approved this Friday a resolution calling for “the cessation of hostilities” in Gaza after the bombings and attacks in the Middle East region.
The approval was given by a overwhelming majority (120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions), and it is the first to be adopted by a UN body after four failed attempts by the Security Council.
The resolution includes “a rejection of the forcible transfer of the Palestinian civilian population.”
It should be noted that this was rejected by the United States, Israel and other allied countriesbut it had the approval of the Arab world, Russia and China, while the European Union voted divided on that same text.
