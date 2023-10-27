It has been a little competitive tournament, it gives the impression that by far today América is the great favorite to win the Liga MX title in the month of December, perhaps, fighting directly with the two royal clubs, the Rayados de Monterrey and the Tigres, then, several of the country’s teams that previously set a very high competitive level, this semester have left more doubts than certainties on the field of play.
Two of those teams are those that belong to Grupo Orlegi, since both Atlas and Santos throughout the tournament have not offered more flashes of good football, little more, since they have not been able to maintain a constant average of competition, being that time Not long ago, both played in Liga MX finals. Now, within the company they understand that both teams require renewal and the movements are already being cooked, first, in technical direction.
Orlegi could bet on coaches who not only know the Liga MX, but have also won titles with these teams, since the names of Pedro Caixinha, champion of the local tournament at the time with the team of Santos, in addition to Diego Cocca, who, as we all know not long ago won a two-time championship within the ranks of Atlas.
These movements would occur until the end of the semester and are dependent on what the coaches do today in turn.
#Orlegi #values #return #acquaintances #teams