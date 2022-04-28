A committee of the international body decided that the Lava Jato operation violated PT’s political rights by preventing him from running for the 2018 elections.

The UN Human Rights Committee (United Nations) concluded that the former Lava Jato judge, Sergio Moro, was partial in the judgment of the cases against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The decision also considered that the PT’s political rights were injured when he was prevented from contesting the 2018 elections.

The body is responsible for supervising compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, signed and ratified by Brazil. The Human Rights Committee monitors the adherence of States Parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which to date has been ratified by 173 States Parties.

The Committee issued its decision after considering a complaint filed by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s former president from 2003 to 2010, about how he was put on trial in the country’s largest corruption investigation.

“While States have a duty to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption and keep the public informed, especially in relation to a former head of state, such actions must be conducted fairly and respect the guarantees of due process of law.” said Committee member Arif Bulkan.

This report will receive more information.