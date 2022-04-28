In partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Dubai Health Authority, the Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced that it is in the process of establishing a vital bank powered by robotic technologies, with investments amounting to 17 million dirhams, to be the first of its kind in The United Arab Emirates with the aim of advancing local medical research in the areas of genetic disorders, cancer, epidemics and other chronic diseases.

The bank is one of the largest biobanks in the world, with a huge capacity that enables it to store and manage 7 million samples. 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Jalila Foundation, stressed the importance of this step in advancing medical research and studies efforts in the UAE and the region, and thus enhancing the ability to provide effective treatments that would help increase recovery rates, and said: “Biobanks have an important role to play. Changing the world, as access to genetic data and medical images advances ground-breaking methodologies for analysis, which was impossible only a few years ago.Being the first of its kind at the country level, the Biobank will make a fundamental contribution to the advancement of modern medicine and will enable access to to scientific discoveries capable of improving human health.

Thanks to the important role that biobanks play in promoting research and developing medical discoveries, the biobank will become one of the most prominent sources of Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for cancer patients and other health care facilities in the UAE in conducting research and providing specialized treatment.





A biobank is like a repository for storing various types of human biological samples, such as blood, tissue, cells, and DNA; In addition to storing data on samples and other biomolecular sources that can be used in health research. Biobanks are important sources of medical research as they support many types of contemporary research such as genomics, personalized medicine, and the development of medical diagnoses and treatments.

For her part, Dr. Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation and a member of the Board of Trustees, said: “Biobanking is a paradigm shift in the field of health care, and will revolutionize the field of medical research that leads to better outcomes for treating patients, and will provide an opportunity for researchers and practitioners in the field. To work and cooperate in building a better and healthier future for future generations. Scientific progress contributes to supporting the economy by increasing our knowledge of human health, diseases, treatments, personalized medicine, and others.”

A robotic robotic system augmented by artificial intelligence techniques will ensure that vital samples are secured in a refrigerated warehouse. [بدرجة حرارة أقل من 80 درجة مئوية] This will preserve the integrity of the samples and prolong their use.

In turn, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, said: “Confidentiality of patient information will be a primary priority for the Biobank, in compliance with the laws, regulations and laws in force in the UAE. In order to enhance public health levels, researchers will be able to obtain vital and medical data to develop scientific discoveries capable of curing diseases. common and life-threatening diseases such as cancer, heart disease and stroke.

Biobanks serve as places to store patient samples and act as a collaborative center for scientists to conduct population health studies or look at groups of patients with specific diseases and try to find better treatments and diagnoses to treat patients and save lives.

Deputy Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Professor Alawi Sheikh Ali, said: “The establishment of the biobank enhanced with robotic technologies translates Dubai’s vision to advance the health care sector and pioneer discoveries. With exploration and progress, it will lay the foundations for better outcomes for our current and future patients.”

Given the diverse population of the UAE, whose global community embraces a wide spectrum of ethnicities, the Biobank will provide an exceptional platform for the study and comparison of genetic, environmental, nutritional and behavioral habits. Biobanks also give researchers access to data that represents large numbers of people. Many researchers can conduct multi-purpose studies using samples from biobanks and the data from those samples.

The biobank will enhance strategic collaboration opportunities with leading healthcare authorities and partners across the region and the world, and the collaboration will support pioneering biomedical research and accelerate medical discoveries to improve patients’ lives. The Bank will work in accordance with the best practices followed in this field, while adhering to the highest compliance rules and ethical standards for collecting, storing, processing, analyzing and using biological samples in research on genetic and environmental factors affecting human health and diseases.

More information can be obtained via the website: www.aljalilafoundation.ae



