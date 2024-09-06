The United Arab Emirates welcomed the unanimous adoption by the United Nations General Assembly today of a resolution on the procedures for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.

The UAE is co-hosting with Senegal the UN Water Conference, which will be held in the country in 2026.

The conference aims to provide a platform for the international community to focus on accelerating the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6, and strengthening efforts to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

In line with the leadership and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE remains committed to finding innovative and practical solutions to address the challenges posed by the global water crisis to humanity, and to mobilizing an international response to confront it.

The UAE looks forward to cooperating with all partners to enhance sustainable global efforts in the field of water in order to improve the lives of future generations.