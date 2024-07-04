His Highness witnessed Sheikh Unseen son Mohammed son rightly guided the Unseen, deputy the first To the ruler Dubai, Deputy president council Ministers, minister Finance, signing of a partnership agreement between Dubai Municipality and DP World to develop the largest and best car market in the world in Dubai, covering an area of ​​20 million square feet.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: With the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, I witnessed today the signing of the partnership agreement between Dubai Municipality and DP World to develop the largest and best car market in the world in Dubai, covering an area of ​​20 million square feet. The new market provides innovative government and banking services and will be linked to global markets through the DP World network.

His Highness added: “It will host the most important events and conferences specialized in the world of cars, making it a global destination for car enthusiasts. By increasing the capacity of the car market, doubling its current sales, and linking it to 77 ports around the world managed by DP World, we aspire to accelerate the achievement of the ambitious targets of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and transform it into one of the top three economic cities by 2033.”