The “Make a Wish” Foundation fulfilled the wish of the child, Nouf Al Kindi, by building a mosque, a school for memorizing the Qur’an, and providing a clean water network in the Kyrgyz Republic in the Jalalabad Governorate – Nouken District.

Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of the “Make a Wish” Foundation, said that the Foundation aims to fulfill the wishes of children suffering from serious diseases that threaten their lives.

He added: “When we met Nouf, we found in front of us a girl full of vitality and joy. The surprise was that she did not wish to get anything for herself, but rather preferred to have her wish gifted to needy individuals in remote areas.”

He explained that Nouf wished to build a mosque and a school to memorize the Qur’an and provide clean drinking water in a remote city, and from this standpoint we launched a fundraising campaign to fulfill her wish.

We extend our thanks, appreciation and gratitude to our charitable partners, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, thanks to whose generous contribution we were able to turn this wish into a reality in the Kyrgyz Republic.

For his part, Saleh Zaher Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, stressed the Foundation’s keenness to provide assistance to various segments of society in the Emirates, and we pay great attention to groups of children.

He expressed his happiness in contributing to the fulfillment of Nouf’s wish, which exceeded all our expectations. We thank Nouf for this wonderful wish, and we also thank her generous family who instilled in their children the love of goodness and human brotherhood.

In turn, Nouf Al Kindi said: “I cannot describe my feelings after realizing my wish on the ground. I felt like I was flying with joy after seeing the happiness and joy light up the faces of everyone, old and young, after they got to the mosque and school and enjoyed drinking clean water. My happiness is indescribable after being able to make a difference in The lives of the village people and to be a reason for improving their lives and making them happy.”