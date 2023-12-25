Serbia, the suspicion of rigged elections and the Christmas guerrilla war in Belgrade

In Serbia it's a Christmas full of tensions, the recent elections won by the right-wing party of Vučić they caused chaos. The opposition protests violently claiming to have found various irregularities: manipulation of the ballot boxes and vote buying. Thousands of people attended one on Sunday evening anti-government protest in Belgrade to ask the annulment of the results of the Serbian parliamentary and local elections which were held a week ago, on Sunday 17 December. In Belgrade, the capital, the protests began on Monday and have never stopped, but on Sunday they were particularly intense violent: some protesters tried to do raid on the town hallwhere the local electoral commission.

There are those who have climbed the building and those who have threw stones and sticks against the windows, breaking the glass. Srdjan Milivojevic and Vladimir Obradovic, politicians from the centre-left Serbia coalition against violence, which came second in the elections, tried to open the door of the town hall but were unable to enter. Police in riot gear responded firing pepper spray into the crowdand then chased and beaten up various protesters who were in the center, but far from the town hall. Radomir Lazovic, one of the leaders of another opposition party, the Green-Left Front, said that police beat him and other demonstrators with their truncheons.

