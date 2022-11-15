The Office of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, signed a memorandum of understanding according to which the Umm Al Quwain government adopts the performance system of the UAE government, in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Smart Government Department and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Sustainable Blue Economy Strategy In Umm Al Quwain, and the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al Gergawi.

The signing of the memorandum comes within the framework of initiatives to enhance government integration at the federal and local levels, and support efforts to develop government performance and move it to advanced stages, by applying innovative methodologies and systems in managing government performance, and enabling the Executive Council in Umm Al Quwain to follow up on the levels of achieving the emirate’s visions and strategies and align them. with the sustainable development goals.

Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla said that the memorandum of understanding comes within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, to update and develop methodologies for government work in the emirate, in a way that supports the various development strategies in the emirate, and enhances its contribution to The comprehensive development process of the state.

He added: «The application of the Umm Al Quwain government to the performance system of the UAE government allows us to benefit from the most recent system in the world to follow up the performance of the federal government, which enhances the quality of performance based on accurate measurement of results and supports plans to achieve effective integration between government efforts, and develops the efficiency of government cadres, and enhances Positively reflecting the experiences of beneficiaries of various government services, and multiplying the chances of achieving the various development and development goals in the emirate.

For his part, Al-Gergawi stressed that «the signing of the memorandum comes within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance government integration at the federal and local levels, and to consolidate the spirit of one team, in a government system in which roles are integrated. Between the federal and local authorities, through which the exceptional government work models developed by the UAE government are shared and adopted, which reflects positively on government performance and improves the quality of life in the UAE community.

He added: “The directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, reflect the focus of the UAE leadership on strengthening government partnership at the federal and local levels, especially in the areas of adopting the experiences developed by the UAE government and pioneering government models, which is what It supports the comprehensive development process and the achievement of the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

The memorandum was signed by the Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, and the Acting Secretary-General of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council in Umm Al Quwain, Muhammad Sorour Al Naqbi.

The performance system in the UAE government aims to enhance the principle of performance based on results and the integration of government efforts to achieve the aspirations of members of society. On several levels that can be identified and linked to the goals of sustainable development and the extent to which government agencies’ projects contribute to achieving the government’s vision and priorities by measuring government targets.

The UAE government launched the first generation of the UAE government performance follow-up system in 2008, and it was developed and updated in November 2013, when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the most modern system in the world to follow up government performance. Federal Council, with the aim of developing the government work system and improving the performance of government agencies, within the framework of His Highness’s vision of the need for accurate and advanced mechanisms in managing and following up government performance to achieve the UAE Vision 2021.