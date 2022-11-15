The Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leitecriticized this Tuesday (15.Nov.2022) “philanthropists, leaders and entrepreneurs” who used private jets to go to COP27 (27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change), in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. According to him, thes governments have a responsibility to act on the climate agenda “with rationality without populist and utopian discourses”.

“Philanthropists, leaders and businessmen and their always exaggerated number of advisers came in private jets to the luxurious resort of the Red Sea to demand emission reduction targets from others, suggesting ultramodern hydrogen or 100% electric cars, completely disconnected from the reality of different regions from Brazil and the world. Governments have the responsibility to act on this agenda with rationality without populist and utopian discourses”, said Leite in a speech at COP27.

One of the officials to go to the conference by private jet was the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The PT candidate and his entourage hitched a ride on a Gulfstream G600 plane owned by businessman José Seripieri Filho, founder of Qualicorp and owner of QSaúde.

Joaquim Leite is the head of the Brazilian delegation at COP27. In his speech, he criticized what he called “extremely forced emission reduction”. “Brazil believes that the world should move towards a rational environmental policy in the direction of green economic development and job creation, not the extremely forced reduction of emissions, via fees and costs to various economic sectors, with the risk of generating green inflation and increase in poverty.”

The minister also used his speech to criticize governments prior to President Jair Bolsonaro. According to him, the actions focused on “send funds only to NGOs”🇧🇷

“Unlike previous governments, where the focus was on sending resources only to NGOs, in recent years we have implemented policies together with the private sector to scale a new green economy with the goal of climate neutrality by 2050”he declared.

This Tuesday (Nov. 15), the Brazilian government launched the Agenda Brasil + Sustentável during COP27. The document presents measures adopted in the last 4 years that would be in line with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN (United Nations), a global call to end poverty and protect the environment. In all, more than 800 shares were listed.

According to the government, the production of Agenda Brasil + Sustentável took place collaboratively and mobilized the participation of all ministries. The document has 80 pages (here’s the full – 4MB) and cites the contributions of various initiatives such as Auxílio Brasil, Plano Safra, Marco Legal do Saneamento and Acolhida Operation, among others.

In his speech, the minister spoke about the new sanitation framework and the regulated carbon market, among actions taken by the country. He said that the Brazil that led to the event is the “of green energies, with an 85% renewable energy matrix and historical records for wind and solar installations”🇧🇷

“Due to the incentive policies of recent years, the country is an example for the world. With surplus energy it will be able to produce green hydrogen and ammonia for export. Once again we are part of the solution, which goes from food to clean energy”he added.

Read the full speech by Minister Joaquim Leite:

“Ministers and Heads of Delegation,

“Brazil still has enormous environmental challenges to overcome, as do most of the 194 signatory countries to the climate agreement. Illegal deforestation in the Amazon, the 100 million Brazilians without access to the sewage system and 35 million to drinking water and even more than 2,600 open-air dumps.

“Since 2019, we have been working together with the private sector to find profitable climate and environmental solutions for businesses, people and nature. We reversed the logic of previous governments, which only acted to fine, reduce and blame, this government makes policies to encourage, innovate and undertake, thus creating legal frameworks for a robust green economy with job and income generation for all Brazilians, here are some good examples:

“New Landmark for Sanitation and Waste, the Zero Dump, Recycle+, Forest+, +Green Schools, Zero Methane Program, Renovar +Green Flota, Low Emissions Plan in Agriculture, and Campo Limpo, program for recycling pesticide packaging with a rate of 94%, well above France and Germany, with 70%, and the United States, 30%, an indicator that demonstrates sustainability in the most regenerative conventional agricultural activity in the world. Our tropical agriculture breaks production records, the result of modern and efficient techniques that protect the soil and fix carbon from the atmosphere.

“THE REGULATED CARBON CREDIT MARKET brings innovative elements in the formation of economic instruments that enable the monetization of environmental assets. Brazil will be a leader in this environmental compensation and export carbon credits to polluting companies and countries

“We brought Brazil das Energias Verdes here at COP27, with an 85% renewable energy matrix and historical records for wind and solar installations and, due to the incentive policies of recent years, the country is an example for the world. With surplus energy it will be able to produce green hydrogen and ammonia for export. Once again we are part of the solution, which goes from food to clean energy

“Given the special interest of Japan, Europe and the United States in strengthening new sustainable supply chains, Brazil stands out for its broad capacity to generate totally clean and cheap energy, being able to be a supplier of industrial products with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world. world.

“Philanthropists, leaders and businessmen and their always exaggerated number of advisers came in private jets to the luxurious resort of the Red Sea to demand emission reduction targets from others, suggesting ultramodern hydrogen or 100% electric cars, completely disconnected from the reality of different regions from Brazil and the world. Governments have the responsibility to act on this agenda rationally without populist and utopian discourses. A good example is financing for fleet renewal of trucks, cars, tractors and boats. In Brazil, we have more than 900,000 trucks over 25 years old, imagine this number of vehicles around the world, this actually reduces emissions, improves public health and creates jobs.

“We will continue to remember the commitment of rich countries to efficiently finance developing countries with relevant volumes to implement mitigation, adaptation and compensation actions for losses and damages.

“Unlike previous governments, where the focus was on sending resources only to NGOs, in recent years we have implemented policies together with the private sector to scale a new green economy with a goal of climate neutrality by 2050. ‘The world will not be saved by charities , but by the efficient’ (Roberto Campos).

“Brazil believes that the world should move towards a rational environmental policy in the direction of green economic development and job creation, not the extremely forced reduction of emissions, via fees and costs to various economic sectors, with the risk of generating green inflation and increase in poverty.

“Thank you very much

“Joaquim Leite

“Minister for the Environment – ​​COP27”