Umaro Embaló landed at Alicante airport at dawn and yesterday, at ten in the morning, he was one of the first to leave the locker room to start training. The 22-year-old Guinean winger received the welcome ‘corridor’, with the speed that characterizes him, and made the first jokes jump: “He has already reached 18 kilometers per hour,” said Marc Martínez with a laugh when he saw the winger cross. with a Portuguese passport in a hurry through the improvised tunnel.

In the fifteen minutes of training open to the press, Embaló greeted but did not work with Calero, Luis Muñoz or Kiko Olivas. The three of them exercised on the sidelines, without putting on their boots and rushing the days to try to get to the game this Saturday (La Cerámica, 9:00 p.m.) in Villarreal.

Calero received a blow to his ankle two weeks ago, Luis Muñoz has physical problems and Kiko Olivas did not play last Friday against Levante. Three days after the ball began to roll at Villarreal, none of them are still working normally. For this reason, in the day-to-day life of the first team, the young central defender from the subsidiary David Guerrero remains, as well as the regulars Carlos Sánchez, Djaka, Jony Álamo, Ayllón and Saldaña.

Regarding Umaro, the sports director Manuel Sánchez Breis acknowledged that in the winter market of January they wanted to sign him, but Fortuna Sittard refused a loan. At that time, the coach was Julio Velázquez, always in the albinegra orbit when the Efesé bench became free. “We all agreed that he was a player we needed because of his characteristics.”

Alcalá and he, without registering



At the close of this edition, both Umaro and Alcalá still did not appear registered. Breis, to questions from LA VERDAD, maintained that both footballers will be available for Víctor Sánchez del Amo this Saturday.