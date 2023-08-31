Steering wheels are no longer round, cars talk back to you and tall cars can no longer go off-road. A lot has changed in the last fifty years – when the Volkswagen Passat was first unveiled. Fortunately, the most important thing has not changed: the new Volkswagen Passat is still a spacious station wagon. Whether there will be a sedan is not yet known.

The new Volkswagen Passat is on the same platform as the Golf and comes with a wide range of engines. The two plug-in hybrids (one with 204 hp and one with 272) can travel 100 kilometers on battery alone. Both use a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The total range of the PHEV is 1,000 kilometers.

The new Volkswagen Passat is not only available as a hybrid

Prefer an old-fashioned petrol engine? Then Volkswagen has two nice options with the engine from the GTI. The first 2.0-liter four-cylinder produces 204 hp and has front-wheel drive. The other 2.0-liter gets 265 hp and four-wheel drive. There are also three 2.0-liter diesel engines with 122, 150 or 193 hp. The latter also gets four-wheel drive.

Perhaps even more important than the engines is the interior space. The wheelbase has grown by 50 millimeters compared to the previous generation, which also provides 50 millimeters of extra legroom for the rear seat passengers. The front passengers also have a better time with the new optional massage seats. In the back you can store 1,920 liters of stuff if you fold down the rear seat.

The prices of the new Volkswagen Passat are not yet known. The car will hit the showrooms in the first quarter of 2024. Several news websites report that there will no longer be a new sedan version of the Passat. So you will have to make do with this large station.

After much protest ‘throughout Germany’, VW is going to offer the currywurst again

#Dont #worry #Volkswagen #Passat #huge #station #wagon