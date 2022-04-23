Was everything always so wild? Or is it the fault of the pandemic, of the war in Ukraine, of generalized fear, except for that shameless and invulnerable riffraff who, every time they open their little humanist mouth, hypocritically assure that they can no longer sleep thinking of the most vulnerable? I associate urban savagery with the legions of ultracorps who run over you in the streets looking at their phones, who ignore zebra crossings and green traffic lights, who go from modern to their invasion of sidewalks with scooters and bicycles scaring passers-by. The use of expressions as necessary as “I’m sorry, excuse me, my apologies, please, come in” was not a civic norm, but rather something that came out instinctively, out of respect for others, which is why it was as essential and natural as good manners.

More information

It is pleasant to imagine ultrabodies as voracious consumers of platforms. It must suppose a permanent and aphrodisiac hang. Others we had it with alcohol, drugs, sex, and sometimes miraculous with love. Paying the price with the fearsome hangovers. There are many people, especially the elderly with minimal resources, whose only company, their way of killing time, is conventional television. It was always disgusting, but now even more so. And what do the payment platforms offer you? There are exceptions, of course. But mostly huge amounts of mediocrity or garbage. You pay to see clone series, product of despicable formulas, repetitive themes, emptiness and truculence.

They say that Netflix is ​​having a very rough time, that the staff allows themselves the luxury of deserting. And is it that this has suddenly become lucid, that it demands something with a bit of art and intelligent entertainment? I doubt it, but it’s okay for rude and opportunistic merchants to get a tremendous financial scare.

