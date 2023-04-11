EAccording to initial police findings, a 40-year-old man killed his seven-year-old daughter with a knife in Ulm. As the authorities announced in the evening, the man called the police on Easter Monday and said he had killed the girl in the area of ​​a school center in the Wiblingen district. He was then arrested by officers.

The background to the crime is so far unclear, the criminal police are investigating. According to the police, according to the current status of the investigation, it is “an act within a family”. “From the police’s point of view, there was no danger to the population,” the statement said. The authority did not announce any further information in the evening, according to the information, the investigations should not be endangered.

Two siblings aged seven and nine were found dead in an apartment in Hockenheim near Heidelberg on Easter Sunday. Investigators arrested a 43-year-old at the scene on suspicion of a homicide. The woman is the mother, reported the “Bild” newspaper online on Monday, citing Mannheim’s chief public prosecutor Andreas Grossmann. According to him, she informed the police herself. According to the police, the bodies of the children are to be autopsied on Tuesday.