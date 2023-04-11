One of them says he intends to run for political office in the future to “fight against injustice”

Prisoners for participating in the extremist acts of the 8th of January wrote letters to congressmen this Monday (April 10, 2023) with requests, outbursts and reports. O Power360 had access to 8 of these manuscripts. Read them all at the end of the report.

In the letters, the extremists complain about the lack of action by politicians, ask for justice and some request information about family members. Others claim to be the family’s providers and ask for release. One of them says he intends to apply for positions in politics.

“I hope soon to be able to enter politics, that no good citizen will have to experience the injustice I find myself in today. We are political prisoners fighting not just for our families, but for a nation.” he wrote.

In another letter, a man writes that “almost all deputies and senators have their hands tied and are afraid to make a decision”. He does not specify what decision that would be.

The same man suggests that the “good citizens” prisoners could demonstrate inside the penitentiary complex:

“What will our elected officials do to prevent a demonstration by good citizens from starting in prison, which will reach the general population, with criticism, demands from public opinion?”

Another extremist writes that there are 25 days left until his unemployment benefit expires.

“My lawyer is having difficulties getting my help. I am married on paper and have 2 children with my wife. Help me please. I am the provider of my house”.

One quotes a Bible verse in the 20-line text: “Be strong and courageous”. And writes:

“I have a law degree and what hurts me the most right now is not even the fact of being arrested, but knowing that all our rights have been denied to us”.

The same man goes on to say: “We are persecuted for defending good customs, God, family and freedom”.

Another protester, aged 49, details a list of allegedly diagnosed comorbidities to defend his release. He claims to be a bariatric patient, with frequent dizziness, and asks for medication to be sent.

Read the reports here: