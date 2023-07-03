Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died, wounded after missile attack

The Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died this Sunday, who was seriously injured after the missile attack on a restaurant on June 27 in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

She was there along with three Colombians, former Peace Commissioner Sergio Jaramillo, writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, and journalist Catalina Gómez.

The journalist Olga Tokariuk, a friend of Amelina, was one of the people who announced, through Twitter, the tragic death of the writer.

“My dear friend, the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, has died (…) Many unwritten books, untold stories, days not lived,” he wrote.

💔 My dear friend, Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina has passed away. She was seriously injured in the Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk on June 27th and died on July 1st. This is us in London in April. So many books unwritten, stories untold, days unlived 💔 Because of Russia pic.twitter.com/kV2hhOUEOW — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) July 2, 2023

Developing…