Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died, wounded after missile attack

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Writer Victoria Amelia
Writer Victoria Amelia
After the attack, Sergio Jaramillo and Héctor Abad, a former commissioner and writer from Colombia, escaped unharmed.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died this Sunday, who was seriously injured after the missile attack on a restaurant on June 27 in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
She was there along with three Colombians, former Peace Commissioner Sergio Jaramillo, writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, and journalist Catalina Gómez.
The journalist Olga Tokariuk, a friend of Amelina, was one of the people who announced, through Twitter, the tragic death of the writer.
“My dear friend, the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, has died (…) Many unwritten books, untold stories, days not lived,” he wrote.
💔 My dear friend, Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina has passed away. She was seriously injured in the Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk on June 27th and died on July 1st. This is us in London in April. So many books unwritten, stories untold, days unlived 💔 Because of Russia pic.twitter.com/kV2hhOUEOW
— Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) July 2, 2023
Developing…
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Ukrainian #writer #Victoria #Amelina #died #wounded #missile #attack
Leave a Reply