Monday, July 3, 2023
Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died, wounded after missile attack

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in World
Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died, wounded after missile attack

Writer Victoria Amelia

Writer Victoria Amelia

After the attack, Sergio Jaramillo and Héctor Abad, a former commissioner and writer from Colombia, escaped unharmed.

The Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina died this Sunday, who was seriously injured after the missile attack on a restaurant on June 27 in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.

She was there along with three Colombians, former Peace Commissioner Sergio Jaramillo, writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, and journalist Catalina Gómez.

The journalist Olga Tokariuk, a friend of Amelina, was one of the people who announced, through Twitter, the tragic death of the writer.

“My dear friend, the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, has died (…) Many unwritten books, untold stories, days not lived,” he wrote.

Developing…

