Some reports, especially on television, and a well-known political controversy have placed macro-farms in the center of the general interest board in recent years. From composing a matter of very localized scope, basically in directly affected populations, it has ended up jumping into the general public debate. And it has also broken into the university sphere, where work on high-intensity livestock farms “is becoming more numerous.” The specialist in sociology of the agri-food system, sociology of work and migrations Andrés Pedreño Cánovas, from the University of Murcia (UMU), explains it, while confessing that he misses “a greater academic dedication to this subject of study in the Region of Murcia», where, curiously, the presence of the famous macro-farms is notable.

“In recent years we have been observing the proliferation of large pig farms in Spain and, specifically, in the Region of Murcia, considered the new production center for pork at a European level,” says Pedreño, co-author of the article ‘Pigs , accumulation and production of cheap nature’. This work, published by the magazine ‘Relaciones Internacionales’, of the Autonomous University of Madrid, emphasizes, from different perspectives, the abuse of resources posed by this particular exploitation model.

“The demands of the global food regime of the meat industry have led us to investigate, from a multidisciplinary approach, the socioeconomic, political and environmental aspects of the current capitalist pig production system”, points out the professor from the Department of Administrative Law at the UMU María Giménez Casalduero, also signatory of this study together with a third author, the doctor in Sociology of the UMU Antonio Ramírez Melgarejo. The three have undertaken an investigation of particular value in our geography, where these cattle farms make up a front line controversy. The latest example recently came to light with the annulment of the permits for 23 farms by the Ministry of Livestock, which had initially granted them despite not having the required environmental reports.

The UMU investigation that concerns us, and which is still unfinished (it is in its second year of the four planned), starts, in any case, much earlier. “Putting the work that we have been doing at the University of Murcia and the Complutense University of Madrid in context, the study dates back to the 1960s of the last 20th century,” coinciding with the profound crisis of traditional livestock farming, Pedreño points out. There began the transformation of the Spanish pig sector towards an industrial model, “away from municipal slaughterhouses and small rural farms, which mainly supplied local markets”. This movement, the professor continues, gave rise to “de-peasantization, the replacement of autochthonous breeds with high-yield varieties, the stabling of animals and the change of food supply through compound feed.” The result is a pig sector that already makes up 42% of the final livestock production in Spain, where there are more than 31 million pigs, of which more than two million are raised in the Region of Murcia, according to data collected ago. three years.

The study of the environmental repercussions of this industry is the focus of part of the work, mainly due to the «contamination of soil and groundwater». Intensive pig farms, “especially large ones, generate such a high volume of manure that, often, the soil in the surrounding agricultural areas does not have the capacity to assimilate it,” says Giménez. At the same time, slurry storage ponds represent a risk, due to breakage, spillage or seepage, for example, and the water demand of large farms, both for animal consumption and for watering the crops they feed. , is another important problem.

“Curiously, the highest concentration of pig macro-farms in the Region of Murcia are found in areas with little availability of water resources,” says Ramírez, and points to “regions such as the upper districts of Lorca, characterized by a semi-desert climate, with hardly any reserves fluvial and with few sources of groundwater. The circumstance occurs, he affirms, that on a large number of occasions these farms “do not have the right to these endowments by the CHS [Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura] nor by the municipal water services”.

The research by Pedreño, Giménez and Ramírez is based on qualitative interviews with social actors involved in the socioeconomic, labor and environmental effects of the pork industry, including politicians, ranchers, trade unionists, workers, environmentalists and neighborhood leaders, among others. It is also based on field observations and the use of secondary sources on the matter, such as official statistics, corporate websites and official documents. Using this material, the research observes the phenomenon through different prisms. “From a sociological point of view, we intend to relate the efficiency of the global pork industry to the level of dependence on unpaid work carried out by extra-human natures, such as soils or animals”, details sociologist Antonio Ramírez. And from a legal point of view, explains for her part the Law professor María Giménez, “the integration model acquires great interest”.









It is a system that involves the control of the meat company over the property of the animal, to which it supplies the necessary food and medicines, although the management of the intensive installation, the slurry and all the impacts remains for the farmer. associated environmental The farmer, therefore, has no decision-making capacity or transfer costs to consumers. He charges an amount per fattened pig, “but that profit does not include the costs of manure management, with which the integrator ends up appropriating an unpaid nature (human and extrahuman) that evades the principle of whoever pollutes, pays ». These harsh conditions affect 75% of production in Spain, he assures, “with 10% remaining for the independent farmer and approximately 15% for the cooperatives.” From the COAG livestock organization, “this type of production organization is described as a process of ‘uberization’ of the Spanish countryside.”

In the sociological field, the study also addresses “the signs of exhaustion of the model”, with factors such as cheap labor, the exhaustion of employees in the sector and social resistance to the expansion of these facilities in rural areas, of which, he notes, “we find significant examples in the Region of Murcia.”

“Not everything is acceptable or desirable in the long term in the livestock industry,” summarizes Giménez. “Producing pork on a large scale is cheap for the producer (integrator), but it generates many undesirable environmental impacts for the population.” To put a stop to it, he concludes, “there must be a clear legal response on the model of intensive pig production.”

The expert attributes to the real estate ‘boom’ prior to 2008 that cattle farms were left “out of planning” in “most urban plans of the time”, prepared with brick as a priority. Hence, now “there is no regional spatial planning to regulate intensive livestock facilities.”

As a consequence of all this, it has contributed, for example, “to the deterioration of ecosystems as emblematic as the Mar Menor or the districts of the highlands of Lorca”, through “nitrate contamination of water masses and non-compliance with the environmental regulations”, to cite some more negative derivative.

Currently, “however, something is changing in the demand for intensively produced pork,” says the professor, alluding to “the awareness of the ecological problems posed by this livestock model.”