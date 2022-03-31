Russian nuclear-armed aircraft have violated Swedish airspace

Two Russian aircraft perhaps with nuclear weapons on March 2, they violated Swedish airspace near Gotland for about a minute. The news was reported by the Swedish television channel TV4 citing Ukrainian Pravda.

L’Swedish aviation in recent weeks he has been on constant alert due to the ongoing war and has noticed that the Russian pilots were heading to Gotland. At that point the Sweden flew two JAS 39 Gripen fighters. According to the Swedish armed forces, the violation of the Russia it was intentional. “It is obviously completely unacceptable”, the Minister of Defense said hotly, Peter Hultqvistwhich was on the island of Gotland at the time of the entry of the Russian jets. An action that “will lead to a firm diplomatic response from Sweden. Swedish sovereignty and territory must always be respected”, the words of him when it was not yet leaked that they could have nuclear warheads on board.

Ukraine: Zelensky, Moscow has spoken openly about the possible use of nuclear weapons

“No one can say that no part of the world is safe from radioactive contamination which will occur if nuclear weapons are used. A country that is using blackmail nuclear he should receive sanctions that show that such blackmail is destructive to the blackmailer, “he explained in the meantime Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukrainein a video speech to the Australian Parliament.

