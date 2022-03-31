With the arrival in the halls of Lightyear: The True Story of Buzz, LEGO wanted to pay homage to the most loved space ranger in cinema with three sets dedicated to him. The film, in fact, will deal with origins of Buzz Lightyearthe hero who inspired the creation of the toy of the same name featured in Toy Story. LEGOtherefore, did not miss the opportunity to produce sets directly inspired by the film.

The first set is called LEGO Lightyear, The Pursuit of Zyclops # 76830, which should replicate one of the scenes in the film. According to what reported by LEGO, the set is very simple to build and is dedicated to children from 4 years old. The game includes a yellow robot equipped with articulated arms and legs and one record player to be used to simulate battles between the mecha, Buzz And Izzy Hawthorne, both protected by space suits and helmets. Zyclops Pursuit will be available from April 24, 2022 on the LEGO store and will cost 29.99 euros.

The second set is LEGO Lightyear, Battle of Zurg # 76831which includes a wicked one Emperor ZurgBuzz’s eternal rival, entirely buildable, along with the two Lightyear and Izzy Hawthorne minifigures. Buzz and Izzy will have spacesuits and wrist lasers at their disposal to face Zurg. The set counts well 261 pieces and is coming to the LEGO store on April 24 at the price of 29.99 euros.

The last set coming up is LEGO Lightyear, Spaceship XL-15 # 76832, which includes Buzz Lightyear’s large spaceship. Inside we will be able to find the minifigures of BuzzOf Darby SteelOf Mo Morrison and of the cat-robot called Sox. The complete model is boasts 497 pieces and it will cost 49.99 euros and it too will be from April 24 on the LEGO Store.

Therefore, lovers of Toy Story and Buzz Lightyear will be able to get their hands on faithful constructions and maybe, introduce the little ones to an animated masterpiece of the 90s. We remind you that Pixar has released the official trailer for Lightyear: The True Story of Buzz.