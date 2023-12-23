If the US abandons Kiev, Putin is already ready to end the game. Even with Europe

Putin talked about the expansion of the BORN to the east and it is good to listen to what he says, also because the mainstream media tells you a different story. Russia has never been a danger to Europe. It could have been a great resource.

Here, therefore, are some of Putin's statements: 1) the West has always wanted to drag Ukraine in NATO to fight Russia. 2) The United States was very worried about Russia's rapprochement with Europe, they tried to use the Russian bogeyman, but Moscow would never fight against Europe and will not do so now. 3) We don't need NATO countries. We haven't needed it in the past and we won't need it in the future. 4) The USA got what it wanted, the one who lost out was Europe. 5) Russia was the sole guarantor of Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity. Now only a destroyed country remains, which is totally dependent on the West.

The 12th package of sanctions on Russia has been launched. The spokesperson Peskov he focuses on diamonds, which are the subject of the sanctions, and says that there are options to circumvent them and that they will be implemented. The EU's asset freeze poses no danger to Russian defense companies. There are no such things there. The new EU sanctions package includes 61 individuals and 86 companies. For the first time, this package includes the possibility to confiscate the financial assets of a natural or legal person. It should be reiterated here that the assets of Central Bank (BCR) are neither. The West he doesn't want to invent a mechanism to steal the assets of central banks, because they are not linked to the state. They realize that such actions would destroy the entire financial system, from its foundations.

However, it is possible to rob entrepreneurs, lawyers and private individuals. They are not the Central Bank. The Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov confirmed that in Russia there is a large amount of frozen assets that are located in “C” accounts: “It is our obligations on securities, on dividends, those that constitute our obligations towards foreign counterparties from hostile countries. They are all frozen. The numbers are not small.” The proceeds from these assets can be used in the same way, if a similar decision is made by hostile partners, Siluanov added. Thursday 21 December, Putin has expanded powers over these countries and it is now possible to manage their assets in response to the seizure of Russian ones.

President Vladimir Putin, in a meeting with the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and top military commanders said Russian troops “have the initiative” in Ukraine and do what they deem necessary to do. The Agency Ria Novosti He also reports that Putin firmly stated that the myth of the invulnerability of Western armaments has been “shattered.”

Zelensky he is increasingly alone, despite official declarations. Congress doesn't want to give him any more funds. In fact, the calendar of the United States House of Representatives did not include any discussion on the financing of Kiev. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives went into recess on Friday for the Christmas and New Year holidays with plans to return on January 9.

Let's remember that the administration Biden he insisted on the allocation of over 100 billion dollars for military aid to Ukraine (should have received over 60 billion dollars), a Israel it's at Taiwan. However, the Republican Party has set one condition: first, billions must be allocated to fight illegal immigration and then weapons for foreigners will be considered. As a result, the entire aid package did not pass Congress, and Kiev received nothing but paltry sums from the United States and the European Union.

The analyst Stefano Orsi, from his blog, reports the following: “after the discussion at the last European Council in 2023, Zelensky he has returned to his homeland and brings nothing as his dowry. The sweet lie of negotiating Ukraine's entry into the EU is truly paradoxical. A country at war, which is losing the war, is deluded into becoming part of the EU in an uncertain future. The negotiation is the beginning of a process, even a very long one.” Zelensky said at a press conference that the military has asked him to recall another 450,000-500,000 men. He would like to call all able-bodied women into service, since the shortage of military personnel is being felt a lot.

Confirming these facts, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson believes that Washington is giving Ukraine some signals. Previously, the Dem administration had assured Zelensky of its support “until the end”. Now the United States promises to support Kiev only to the best of its ability. Joe Biden said last week: 'We're with you as long as we can.' This means: “We have already bought the ticket to leave, we leave you, good luck”.

This is how the former secret service officer commented on the words of the American president. The change in the position of the White House administration is explained by the general tiredness of the United States in supporting Kiev. Moreover, presidential elections will be held in America next year, and the approval of the electorate for active assistance to Ukraine is steadily declining. The Ukrainian president admitted that if Donald Trump were re-elected president of the United States in 2024, this could significantly change the outcome of the conflict. “If the policy of the next president, whoever he may be, will be different towards Ukraine, colder or more parsimonious – admitted Zelensky – I think these signals will have a very strong impact on the course of the war”.

Meanwhile, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry said: “We have summoned the ambassador of Finland and notified him that the US-Finnish defense agreement causes control over Northern Europe to pass to Washington.” Putin has prepared a permanent military outpost on the border with Finland, so as to defend the Russian borders to the north. Russia has reached a fundamental turning point in confrontation with the West in 2023: “This radical change is visible and evident everywhere.”

Zelensky he sees the Ukrainian conflict as the only possibility to remain in power. There are no prospects of easing the crisis in the Middle East. Russia is doing everything to prevent it from spreading to other countries. US policy on the situation in the Gaza Strip is directed against both the Palestinians and the Israelis, leading to a worsening of the crisis and new risks in the region. The West is trying to apply “Maidan” scenarios in Serbia. Belgrade must defend its sovereignty. Russia will take into account the deployment of new military contingents from Germany and other countries in its military planning BORN in the Baltic states.

