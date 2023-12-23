The gieffina staff explains what happened: here are all the details

Beatrice Luzzi is without a doubt the protagonist of this new edition of Big Brother. These days the former actress of Live she's back in the news for an episode in which she was the protagonist and which everyone couldn't help but notice. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

A few days ago Beatrice Luzzi decided to abandon temporarily the home of Big Brother without revealing the reasons that pushed her to make this decision. Over the last few hours it has emerged that the former actress of Live he left the house temporarily due to an operation he suffered father.

Good morning Fan,

This morning Beatrice's father (86 years old) underwent a delicate operation.

Everything went fine. ❤️

Thank you for the numerous messages of affection you have sent us.

Beatrice is, as per the regulations, in a hotel in quarantine waiting for Big Brother to… pic.twitter.com/xpcUYYNx2W — BeatriceLuzziOfficial (@bealuzzifanpage) December 22, 2023

The news was made public by the gieffina staff via its Twitter account. This is what was revealed about the actress:

He is currently in a hotel and cannot meet anyone. However, we don't know when she will be able to return to the house with the other contestants.

Once out, Beatrice was informed of the positive outcome of theintervention to which his father was subjected and, as soon as the authors of the Big Brother they will give her the ok, she will be able to return home.

This is what we read in the tweet written by the staff of the former actress Live: