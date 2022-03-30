There has been no respite from the Russian attacks on Chernihiv despite the promise made yesterday during negotiations in Turkey to drastically reduce military operations in the area 150 kilometers northeast of Kiev. This was stated by the governor of Chernihiv Viacheslav Chaus on his Telegram channel. “Do we believe (the Russian promise, ed)? Of course not”, wrote Chaus, saying that the Russian forces “carried out attacks on Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night they hit Chernihiv”.