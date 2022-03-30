In the ephemeris of this March 30, several important events that marked the history of humanity stand out, such as what happened in 1856, Russia is forced to sign peace with France and England through the Treaty of Paris, which ends the war from Crimea.

Also on a day like today but in 2006, the Brazilian astronaut, Marcos Pontes, begins a flight aboard the Russian spacecraft Soyuz TMA-8 and becomes the first Brazilian astronaut in history.

What are the ephemeris of March 30?

1615.- Cervantes is granted royal authorization to print the second part of Don Quixote under the name “Second part of the ingenious knight Don Quixote de la Mancha”.

1823.- The republican system of government is established in Mexico.

1842.- Crawford Williamson Long, American doctor and pharmacist, uses anesthesia in a surgical operation for the first time in history.

1845.- Spain signs a treaty with Venezuela, by which it recognizes the independence and sovereignty of this country.

1867.- The negotiations for the purchase of Alaska between the United States and Russia conclude, an operation that was closed for a price of 7.2 million dollars.

1885.- The invading Guatemalan troops are defeated by the Salvadorans in a battle on the banks of the Coco River.

1900.- Argentina reforms some phrases of its national anthem that Spain could consider offensive.

1912.- Franco-Moroccan Treaty establishing the Protectorate of France over a part of Morocco.

[1945.- World War II: the Russians take the city of Dantzig.

1962.- The president of the Senate of Argentina, José María Guido, becomes president.

1963.- Military coup against the Guatemalan president, Miguel Idígoras.

1979.- Adolfo Suárez is sworn in as President of the Spanish Government, after obtaining the vote of confidence from Congress.

1981.- Attack on the President of the United States, Ronald Reagan.

1992.- The Brazilian government resigns due to allegations of corruption by the president, Fernando Collor.

1998. Chilean tennis player Marcelo Ríos becomes the first South American to reach number one in the ATP, beating André Agassi in the final of the Miami Masters.

2001.- The Zapatista commanders return to Chiapas after a 22-day stay in the Mexican capital.

2010.- Colombian sergeant Pablo Emilio Moncayo is released after twelve years kidnapped by the FARC.

2016.- Htin Kyaw becomes president of Burma’s first democratic government in 50 years.

2017.- A court in Seoul orders the arrest of former South Korean president Park Geun-hye for her participation in the “Rasputina” corruption plot.

Who was born on a March 30?

1135.- Moisés Ben Maimón, “Maimonides”, Spanish-Jewish philosopher and doctor.

1746.- Francisco de Goya, Spanish painter.

1793.- Juan Manuel Ortiz de Rosas, Argentine dictator.

1844.- Paul Verlaine, French poet.

1853.- Vicent Van Gogh, Dutch painter.

1928.- Tom Sharpe, British writer.

1937.- Warren Beatty, American actor and film director.

1938.- Klaus Schwab, founder of the “Davos Forum”.

[1945.- Eric Clapton, British musician.

1964.- Tracy Chapman, American singer.

1968.- Celine Dion, Canadian singer.

1979.- Norah Jones, American singer and songwriter, biological daughter of the Indian musician Ravi Shankar.

Who died on a March 30?

1979.- José María Velasco Ibarra, Ecuadorian politician.

1982.- Walter Hallstein, German politician and professor, promoter of the CECA and the EEC.

1984.- Karl Rahner, German theologian.

1986.- James Cagney, American film actor.

1997.- José Rovirosa, Mexican filmmaker and professor.

2002.- Isabel Angela Margarita Bowes-Lyon, Queen Mother of England.

2003. Valentin Pavlov, penultimate Head of Government of the USSR.

2004.- Luis Mompel, photographer.

2007.- María Julia Hernández, Salvadoran human rights defender.

2010.- David Mills, American screenwriter.

2013.- Phil Ramone, American musician and music producer.