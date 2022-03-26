Ukrainian war, Merkel’s deafening silence on the Russian invasion

“Where is Angela Merkel? What does she do? And above all, what do you think about the crisis in Ukraine?” Corriere della Sera asks it, but all of Germany is asking it “while the federal government, in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression, throws 70 years of caution, reluctance and comfortable ambiguities in foreign policy, a doubt to the winds suddenly gripping the country. And what if all that gleamed in the sixteen years of the eternal chancellor hadn’t been gold? “.

Since the beginning of the war, “Merkel has only appeared with a declaration of” clear condemnation “of the Russian aggression, defined as” a profound break in the history of Europe “, without however uttering Putin’s name”, writes Corriere della Evening. “The strongest indictment chapter naturally concerns the relationship with Vladimir Putin and Russia”, explains Corriere. “The biggest mistake, critics say, was to authorize Nord Stream 2 in 2014, the same year that Putin annexed Crimea, against the advice of his National Security Advisor, Christoph Heusgen, who had warned of the geopolitical risks of the pipeline “.

The political legacy and the memory of the Chancellor are also at risk.

Read also:

“Guerra, Salvini:” The Pope is a light to follow in such a dark moment “

Guerra, Romeo (Lega): “Pope fundamental to achieve peace”

The Lega ad Affari: Pope mediator. Only Francis can stop the war

Guerra, Fratoianni (SI): “The Pope mediator? It would be wonderful news”

Guerra, “the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to Our Lady will lead to peace”

War in Ukraine: many Russians with Putin, others in terror. The story

Generali, Calta promises more profits and 7 billion M&A to “awaken the Lion”

Russia-Ukraine war: “Let’s stop!”, The video that says more than a thousand words

Art abroad. Sesana: “With Generali we protect emotions”

SEA, 2021 recovering: passenger traffic up 46.9%

Terna presented the update of the “Driving Energy” Business Plan